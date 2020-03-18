Winnebago Co. State’s Attorney’s race now tied after new mail-in ballots counted

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- When the unofficial results came in from both the City of Rockford and Winnebago County on Tuesday night, it appeared David Gill had defeated Republican challenger J Hanley for the state's attorney nomination.

Not so fast.

New ballots counted today now shows a deadlock at 8,312 votes apiece.

Last night's unofficial results had Gill with a slim 292-vote lead, but new mail-in ballots counted today brought the two candidates neck and neck.

According to the Rockford Register Star, more mail-in ballots are expected to be counted so it is unclear when a winner will be determined.