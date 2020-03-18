Voter turnout drops in 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The presidential primary happens every four years. The 2020 Illinois presidential primary was unlike any others that came before it. Widespread concern surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19 forced many voters to rethink their typical voting habits.



"I don't know if you can compare," says Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow. "We have been preparing for cyber security and voter software. We didn't know even as a week ago how much this virus would impact the elections."



Here's how voters turned out in 2020 compared to the previous presidential primary in 2016:



WINNEBAGO COUNTY:

2016: 33%

2020: 25.95%



CITY OF ROCKFORD:

2016: 40%

2020: 23.31%



STEPHENSON COUNTY:

2016: 38%

2020: 20.43%



BOONE COUNTY:

2016: Awaiting historical data from the Boone County Clerk's Office

2020: 9.3%



JO DAVIESS:

2016: 44.57%

2020: 31.53%



LEE:

2016: 43.44%

2020: 20.92%



OGLE:

2016: Awaiting historical data from the Ogle County Clerk's Office

2020: 30.75%



The Illinois State Board of Elections says yesterday's low turnout at the polls was expected. It says many people took advantage of early voting and voting by mail saying nearly 900,000 people decided to vote early. According to election officials roughly 300,000 vote by mail ballots were sent out to voters with just over 130,000 of those returned yesterday.



"We will almost certainly double the amount of voting by mail that we see this year over what we saw in 2016," says Illinois State Board of Elections Public Information Officer Matt Dietrich.



The State Board of Elections says votes will continue to be counted over the following days with an official certification of election results in April.