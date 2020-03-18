United Way creates fund to bring aid to those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the COVID-19 pandemic creates uncertainty for many across the stateline, the United Way of Rock River Valley says its working to bring aid to those who need it.

"We really are concerned about people who don't have a lot of savings, who's jobs are eliminated," says United Way of Rock River Valley Vice President Linda Sandquist.



The organization is creating a COVID-19 Emerging Needs Fund. The United Way says the fund will support the needs of residents in Winnebago and Ogle County to help alleviate hardships they may be experiencing.



An anonymous donor helped establish the fund with an initial $10,000 gift. Contributions, large and small, are being sought from area businesses and individuals. Donations may be made in the following ways:

Text the word TOGETHER to 40403

Online at UnitedWayRRV.org

Mail a check made payable to United Way of Rock River Valley 612 North Main Street, Suite 300 Rockford, IL. 61103 Indicate United Way COVID-19 Emerging Needs Fund in the memo line of the check.

The United Way is also encouraging people to take advantage of its 211 hotline. The hotline is manned 24/7 and is a free service where callers are connected to a real person who puts them in touch with the resources they need. Services include, but are not limited to, assistance with food, rent and utility bills and mental health. United Way is constant contact with our local agencies in order to provide current and up-to-date information.



The United Way of Rock River Valley says it's also easing restrictions on some of the grant money it's allocated to non-profits. It's communicating with those organizations and understanding many might need to help their clients in a completely different way during the pandemic.



"We're saying we want you to use this money the best you can as determined by your board and executive director because we know things are tough and we don't want to be an extra burden," says Sandquist.

