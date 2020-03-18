Three men charged with murder after body found in water in Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WREX) — Three men have been charged with multiple counts of first degree murder after a dead body was found in water in Crystal Lake.



Police say they were called to the area of the 6100 block of Northwest Highway around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found three individuals at the scene, one of which was covered in blood, according to police.

Officers say they found a 51-year-old Robert Krikie Jr. floating in the water of a secluded wooded inlet on the west side of Three Oaks Recreation Area.



The three individuals were taken into custody, but not charged until Wednesday morning.



Michael Miller, 33, was charged with 5 counts of first degree murder, robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, concealment of homicidal death and mob action.



Devin Petersen, 23, and William Linke, 50, were both charged with 3 counts of first degree murder, robbery, 2 counts of aggravated battery, concealment of homicidal death and mob action.



All three men are being held in the McHenry County Jail.