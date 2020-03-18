SPECIAL REPORT: Local leaders answer questions about COVID-19 pandemic

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- So many of you have reached out to us with questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, we decided to invite three local leaders and experts on the pandemic to our studio to answer those questions for you.

We were joined by Winnebago County Health Department Director Sandra Martell, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Family Counseling Services Executive Dr. Susan Johnson.

13 News Anchors Kristin Crowley and James Stratton asked numerous questions of each guest and they responded with insight that can help you better understand the pandemic and the local response.

You can watch the full special report in the video at the top of the page.