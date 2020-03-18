Rochelle Community Hospital restricts access until further notice

ROCHELLE (WREX) — On Wednesday, Rochelle Community Hospital announced it started implementing emergency measures to help keep staff and patients safe and healthy during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Family Healthcare Clinic and all other departments are now only using the hospital's main and emergency entrances.

The hospital is limiting access to patients who need outpatient testing, have minor illnesses or injuries.

Officials say inpatients cannot have visitors under the age of 18 and cannot have more than one adult visiting.

Non-essential visitors are not allowed. In order to be approved, visitors cannot have symptoms like a fever.

The hospital is asking patients to reschedule non-emergency appointments and closed the cafeteria to the public.

Officials also say the RCH's Cashier's office is closed and is asking payments to be mailed in or paid online.