River Flood Watch is in effect

River Flood Watch is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Watch for
The Mississippi River at Camanche
* Until further notice.
* At 8:30 PM Wednesday the stage was 14.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Tuesday morning…and continue
rising to 17.5 feet Wednesday.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.
&&