Rainy Wednesday gives way to potentially strong storms by Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showery conditions return for midweek, but thunderstorms likely hold off until later in the week. Pockets of heavy rain are possible both Wednesday and Thursday before a drier weekend takes hold.

Showery Wednesday morning:

A shield of light to moderate rain is pushing through eastern Iowa Wednesday morning and is going to spread showers through the Stateline later in the day. Cloudy skies are in place and rain is going to develop by mid-to-late morning. While a rumble or two of thunder cannot be ruled out, that threat is going to be confined primarily west of Rockford.

A rainy start to Wednesday is ahead, with rain chances peaking late morning into the early afternoon.

Pockets of heavier rain are possible, but coverage of rain showers should wane by the mid-afternoon. Most regions pick up less than a quarter of an inch, but where heavier rain develops, upwards of a half an inch could add up. By the evening, showers should completely taper off leaving behind cloudy skies and even patchy fog late.

Thursday thunder possible:

If you're anything like me and love a good rumble of thunder, Thursday may be your day. A close eye is going to have to be kept on the potential for strong thunderstorms, especially late in the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Illinois under a marginal risk, or a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale. The primary mode of severe weather is damaging winds, but hail and even an isolated tornado cannot entirely be ruled out.

Thunder and rain are going to be with us for much of Thursday, but the threat for severe weather is confined for late in the day.

In terms of timing of thunderstorm activity, the afternoon looks to bring the best chance for stormy skies as a warm front lifts through the Stateline. The threat for severe weather looks mainly confined to the late-afternoon and evening time frame ahead of an approaching cold front. Storm chances drop off quickly by midnight Friday.

Generally less than an inch of rain is likely. Rain totals could be locally higher depending on where thunderstorms may develop.

Turning chilly for late-week:

Friday's "official" high is likely to be in the 50s. Don't let that fool you, though! Very chilly temperatures through the morning. By sunrise, temperatures are going to plummet into the 40s and even 30s. Wind chills through Friday afternoon could drop into the teens at times.

The chill returns by Friday afternoon, as wind chills drop into the teens and lower 20s.

We'll see sunshine gradually return through the day, but a mix of clouds and sun are going to be prominent through Friday. A bit more sunshine is on tap for Saturday with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs warm into the lower 40s by Saturday and into the middle 40s by Sunday, with a few more clouds to round out the weekend.