Practicing safe computer protocols while working from home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you have to work from home because of COVID-19, you're not alone.

"When you are working from home, don't think about the fact that you are working from home,"said PC Tech 2 U Lead Remote Technician David Block.

Local IT experts want to remind you of safe computer protocols.

Lead remote technician David Block says for those logging into their work server from their personal computer, be careful of where you browse while working.

"For example if you have a virus on your computer, that could feed into the work network," said Block.

He adds most of these networks should have a safe guard on them, but you should still search with precaution.

The good news?

Experts don't expect hackers to target personal computers because they are most likely focused on bigger operations or unrelated scams.

Another thing to keep in mind is adjustments you can make for making calls.

"One of the main things about working from your home is using our cell phone or home phone for work," said PC Tech 2 U Owner Robert Lockwood.

Lockwood says if you don't want work calls coming to your personal phone get a voice over internet protocol systems.

"They can actually take their phones from their desk, plug them in at home as long as they have high speed internet and it will ring just like you are at work," said Lockwood.

If you plan on working from home and have any questions, contact PC Tech 2 U at (815) 871-2470.