Macy’s closes stores through March due to COVID-19, workforce to be compensated

(WREX) — Another box store has temporarily closed its doors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



Macy's announced it has temporarily closed all stores through the end of March.



The company says it will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.

"The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work," said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, Inc. "During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites."