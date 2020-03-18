Local political leaders disagree with Gov. Pritzker’s coronavirus decisions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — From restaurant shutdowns to social distancing, Governor J.B. Pritzker and many health experts say these moves are crucial to stop of the spread of COVID-19. But some local leaders called the moves excessive and damaging to our economy.

As doctors and state leaders make dire warnings about the seriousness of COVID-19, State Representative John Cabello says he doesn't agree.

"I just think that we may have been overreacting," Cabello says. "I don't think there's been a measured response."

Cabello and State Senator Brian Stewart sent a news release earlier this week criticizing Gov. Pritzker's decisions. In the release, they said, "Here in Illinois our leaders are seemingly paralyzed with fear and fueling uncertainty."

Stewart did not return our calls for comment, but Cabello says he stands by his opinion.

"When government tells you that you cannot open your business, and it's a private business, I think government has gone way too far," Cabello explains.

Separately, Senator Dave Syverson made this (below) Facebook post criticizing the national media and the decision to close restaurants.

In an interview Wednesday afternoon, Syverson posed this question to his fellow lawmakers: "If it's so bad that family restaurants have to close, then why are you keeping all these other businesses open?"

The closure of restaurants and bars across the state came from Gov. Pritzker after the weekend before St. Patrick's Day saw many people in close contact in bars across the Chicagoland area.

However, including Illinois, 22 other states have also closed restaurants and bars as well.

Health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have called the illness "very serious," and even recommended a 14-day national shutdown to contain the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say events with groups of 50 or more should be canceled.

We asked both Sen. Syverson and Rep. Cabello about their thoughts on social distancing, the preferred method the CDC recommends people use.

"It's not for me to question the medical experts who say that," Sen. Syverson says. "Do the [right] things, wash your hands, social distance."

"If the people who want to open their business, keep it open, we should let them do that," Rep. Cabello says.

We tried to ask Cabello if he stood by that, even if it meant hurting people who are immunocompromised.

"I'm not a doctor," Cabello says.

Syverson says he will keep evaluating the situation as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact our area.

Both Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara criticized the three GOP lawmakers.

Haney called the news release by Stewart and Cabello, as well as the post by Syverson, "inaccurate, dangerous, and disappointing."

He also said, "There is no disagreement with health officials at any level of government" when it comes to the seriousness of the coronavirus.

McNamara called the new release and the Facebook post "politic cheap shots."

"Neither of those two individuals (Stewart and Cabello) have reached out if they could help," McNamara said. "That's what we need leaders to do. To my knowledge, none of them have a medical degree from anywhere. We need to follow the medical professionals advice."