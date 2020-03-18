Illinois launches new COVID-19 website

(WREX) — Illinois has launched a new website dedicated to the new coronavirus.



Governor JB Pritzker announced the new website on Wednesday.



The website is coronavirus.illinois.gov and has a list of resources as well as any information needed on COVID-19.



The website is the latest thing the state is doing to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak.



Earlier on Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker signed an emergency declaration which enables haulers to get free Illinois Department of Transportation overweight trucking permits for the movement of emergency relief supplies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



On Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard to help with the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.



Gov. Pritzker has also filed for statewide eligibility for small business administration loans and filed a federal waiver to expand Medicaid coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.