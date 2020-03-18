Harlem School District offers Grab-and-Go meals while school is cancelled

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — While school is closed the Harlem School District is making sure its students are still fed.

On Tuesday, the district started providing grab-and-go meals. Each child 18 and under living in the school district can get two meals a day at one of four schools through a drive-thru pickup service.

The students must be enrolled in school to get food. The district says it will also make accommodations to people who cannot make it to the schools or need to self quarantine.

"I think most communities need it in general. We know that our district definitely needs some help with any meal plan and I think when you look at what happen in the grocery stores, this is a perfect opportunity to help parents," said Harlem School District Director of Nutrition Services Jill Mosher.

The district is offering food each Monday through Friday until March 30.