FHN to offer mobile testing for COVID-19

FREEPORT (WREX) — With many individuals requesting testing for COVID-19 and confusion at some employers as to when they should expect their employees to be tested, FHN is now providing drive-through mobile testing.



The Freeport Health Network says the testing is by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance.



Individuals without appointments who arrive at the site will be asked to return only if an appointment has been scheduled through the testing scheduling number 815-599-7429.



Callers will be screened, which means asking questions about any current symptoms, recent travel, and interactions with others, as well as determining if callers may be at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 as outlined below.



Answers to these screening questions will determine if callers meet testing criteria and will provide direction for the next course of action, which may include testing at FHN’s mobile location.



People with fever and/or signs of lower respiratory illness such as cough or shortness of breath (not symptoms of a typical cold or upper respiratory condition) and meet any of the below criteria may be tested:

Any person, including healthcare workers, who has had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset

A history of travel from affected geographic areas within 14 days of symptom onset (currently China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, parts of Europe, and Japan)

The individual is from a congregate living or healthcare facility (staff and/or patient/resident) with clusters of infection not due to influenza and suspected to be due to COVID-19.

The patient is at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 and for whom rapid test results are more likely to impact clinical care/outcomes (adults age 65 years and older, people with chronic medical conditions and/or an immunocompromised state that may put them at higher risk for poor outcomes

Other persons who have been evaluated by a medical professional and are deemed high priority, including hospitalized patients with unexplained pneumonia.

The COVID-19 test is a nasopharyngeal specimen swab, sometimes referred to as an NP swab or test. A long swab is inserted deep into the nasal cavity, often around 3 inches beyond where the nose attaches to the rest of the head, until the patient coughs.



FHN’s mobile test site is in the parking lot of the FHN Specialty Care – Harlem Avenue, 25 North Harlem Avenue (enter from Harlem Avenue) just north of FHN Memorial Hospital. Patients arriving for testing must present a photo ID upon arrival to confirm their appointment.



The phone line to schedule an appointment opens at 8 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 19.