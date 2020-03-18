 Skip to Content

Cubs’ Heyward donates to COVID-19 relief efforts in Chicago

CHICAGO (WREX) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is doing his part to help Chicago cope with growing COVID-19 concerns. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Heyward is donating $200,000 for relief efforts.

He's donating $100,000 to MASK (Mothers Against Senseless Killings), an organization collecting food and supplies for families affected by the virus. The other half of the money will go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Heyward joins the growing list of professional athletes making big contributions to help people cope with the fallout of this disease.

