City of Rockford to roll out portable hand washing stations by end of the week

COVID-19 SPECIAL REPORT: 13 News sits down with local leaders to talk about the community's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford is going to try to help community in cleanliness amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara joined 13 WREX for a special report on COVID-19 on Wednesday night.



During the special, Mayor McNamara said the city "plans on rolling out portable hand washing stations within the next 48 hours." The portable stations will be for anyone to use, but are targeted for the homeless.



Mayor McNamara also says he's been in constant communication with emergency operations in Rockford to help ensure outlets are keeping up with the demand for food.

The next update in Winnebago County on COVID-19 is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The press conference will follow Gov. JB Pritzker's daily update at 2:30 p.m. 13 News will carry both of press conferences live on-air, on Facebook and via live stream.