Air traffic control tower at Midway International Airport closes after positive coronavirus cases

CHICAGO (NBC) — Midway International Airport's air traffic control tower has been temporarily closed after three FAA technicians at the airport tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the air traffic control tower at the airport is “temporarily closing” while crews clean facilities.

A ground stop has been ordered, according to the flight tracking website. That ground stop means that all inbound flights to Midway that have not already departed will be held at their point of origin.

As of Tuesday night, at least 181 flights had been canceled at the airport.

Air traffic services are being moved from Midway to the Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control facility, according to an email from the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

NATCA requested that the FAA order the facility to be disinfected, according to public health standards, after the positive tests.

The FAA is pushing forward to test all employees in the air traffic control tower at the airport.

The move will mean reduced flight capacity at the airport until cleaning of the on-site tower is complete.