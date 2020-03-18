128 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, total cases up to 288

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker provides the latest updates on the state's response to the coronavirus. Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to rise.



The Illinois Department of Health reports an additional 128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the total up 288. Cases are now being in a total of 17 counties, including new cases in Madison and Kendall counties.



An additional 20 individuals at the long-term care facility in DuPage County experiencing an outbreak have tested positive, bringing the total to 42 (30 residents and 12 staff).



Cases have been confirmed between people ages 9-91.



There is no word on any of the new cases are in Winnebago County.