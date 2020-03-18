 Skip to Content

128 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, total cases up to 288

2:56 pm Coronavirus, Illinois News, Top Stories

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker provides the latest updates on the state's response to the coronavirus.

Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to rise.

The Illinois Department of Health reports an additional 128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the total up 288. Cases are now being in a total of 17 counties, including new cases in Madison and Kendall counties.

An additional 20 individuals at the long-term care facility in DuPage County experiencing an outbreak have tested positive, bringing the total to 42 (30 residents and 12 staff).

Cases have been confirmed between people ages 9-91.

There is no word on any of the new cases are in Winnebago County.

No photo description available.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Assignment Editor at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also produced ’13 News Today’ from 2017-2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content