Winnebago County mental health sales tax referendum passes

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Voters in Winnebago County have passed a sales tax to help mental health services in the county.

With 100% of precincts reporting, 26,354 voters (62%) voted "yes" on the sales tax while 16,487 (38%) voted "no."

The referendum will increase the sales tax from from 7.25 percent to 7.75 percent.

Supporters of the referendum say there is no local funding for mental health and addiction services and that the tax will bring in millions of dollars.

Paul Logli, an advocate for the referendum, says each year around 300 people in Winnebago County die from mental health-related issues.

Interim county administrator Steve Chapman said the amount of money the tax could generate is somewhere in the range of the $13-14 million.

Opponents of the referendum also argued the money should be used for correcting the county's budget problem.

