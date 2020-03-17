 Skip to Content

Winnebago County court announces cancellations due to Covid-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — All civil and family court hearings, except for orders of protection and stalking/no contact orders, are canceled until at least April 20, 2020.

That order comes from the the 17th Judicial Circuit Court. The courts are also reducing criminal and juvenile courtrooms to essential, time-sensitive matters until April 20, 2020.

"These measures comply with the recommendations of health professionals," said Chief Judge Eugene Doherty. "We have approached our civil and family cases with a broad cancellation approach, while utilizing a more careful, case-specific approach on criminal and juvenile matters to satisfy our legal and constitutional obligations."

