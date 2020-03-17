Win-Bur-Sew Fire property tax approved

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Voters in Winnebago approved a property tax increase that will give the Win-Bur-Sew Fire Protection District more money.

The vote was 56 percent (790 votes) "yes" votes to 44 percent (629 votes) "no" votes.

The increase equates to roughly $56 a year per $100,000 value of a home. Win-Bur-Sew Chief Dave Loria says the district is more than $1 million in debt. The added money will go towards paying off the debt, an increase in wages and structural repairs.

"We'll be able to continue those services at the level we do currently participate in," said Loria.