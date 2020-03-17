Unemployment office in Rockford closed to the public, can file online

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you need to fill out information for unemployment, you can now only do it online in Rockford.



The Illinois Department of Employment Security offices announced they've closed their Rockford location, which includes unemployment, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



IDES put up a flier on the building saying:

"In order to protect everyone through social distancing, IDES offices are closed to the public until further notice."

To file an Unemployment Insurance claim, you can visit www.ides.illinois.gov or call 1-800-244-5631.



To certify Unemployment Insurance benefits, you can call 312-338-4337 Monday-Friday from 5 a.m.-7:30 p.m.