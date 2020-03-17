U of I eliminates face-to-face instruction for rest of the school year, students asked to move home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WREX) — Students at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will not be receiving any more face-to-face instruction this semester.



The school sent out an email Monday night with the information. When classes resume on Monday, Mar. 23, instruction will be done using alternative methods.



The school is also requiring all students who can safely do so return to their permanent home address to take their classes for the rest of the semester.



Residence halls will remain open, but the school is asking students who are able to go else where, to do so.



The school says information regarding Commencement and other year-end celebrations will be shared at a later time. All other campus events for the semester have been cancelled.