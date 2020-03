(WREX) — Tom Brady has announced he is moving on from the New England Patriots.



The quarterback made the announcement on his Instagram account Tuesday morning.



Brady said in part, "And Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I don't know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career."



Brady has been with the Patriots since being drafted to the team in 2000 and has won six Super Bowls.