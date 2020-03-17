The Latest: Biden easily wins Florida Democratic primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Florida's Democratic presidential primary.



The once-crowded Democratic field has narrowed to two major candidates: Biden and Bernie Sanders. Biden is seen as the establishment pick, a return to the era of President Barack Obama. Sanders is a self-described democratic socialist who is pushing for a political revolution.



Voters in Florida cast ballots Tuesday even as officials sought to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.



State health officials had been working with local election supervisors to ensure polling locations are safe and clean, and some precincts at nursing homes and senior centers had been moved.



In Palm Beach County, elections officials say many workers failed to show up in at least five locations.



Nearly 2 million Floridians voted early or by mail.



Illinois and Arizona were also voting Tuesday. Ohio canceled its election because of coronavirus fears.