 Skip to Content

Teens charged after stolen vehicle crash in Rockford

New
11:45 pm Crime

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A teenager is charged with stealing a vehicle Tuesday night after a brief chase, according to Rockford Police.

Police say officers found a stolen vehicle Tuesday around 9 p.m. When officers activated the squad's lights, the teen allegedly drove off, ran through a stop sign and hit a vehicle in the area of Kishwaukee and Buckbee Streets.

Police say officers brought everyone involved to the hospital where they were treated and released.

The 17-year-old driver of the car was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and issued traffic citations.

The 16-year-old passenger was charged with trespass to a vehicle and obstructing identification. Both teens were released to their parents, according to police.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content