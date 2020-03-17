Teens charged after stolen vehicle crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A teenager is charged with stealing a vehicle Tuesday night after a brief chase, according to Rockford Police.

Police say officers found a stolen vehicle Tuesday around 9 p.m. When officers activated the squad's lights, the teen allegedly drove off, ran through a stop sign and hit a vehicle in the area of Kishwaukee and Buckbee Streets.

Police say officers brought everyone involved to the hospital where they were treated and released.

The 17-year-old driver of the car was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and issued traffic citations.

The 16-year-old passenger was charged with trespass to a vehicle and obstructing identification. Both teens were released to their parents, according to police.