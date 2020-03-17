Sunshine returns ahead of midweek rain and thunderstorms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — High pressure slides into the Stateline for Tuesday, allowing for sunny skies and quiet weather. The tranquil weather doesn't last long, as rain returns for midweek.

Quiet day of weather ahead:

A cold front slid through northern Illinois earlier this morning. Behind that cold front, a building dome of high pressure. This allows for sunny skies to remain in place through Tuesday alongside highs climbing into the middle and upper 40s. An occasional northwesterly gust of 15 or 20 miles per hour are possible, which could provide a tinge of chill.

High pressure is in control of Tuesday's forecast, keeping sunny and mild conditions around for one more day.

Rainy times ahead for midweek and beyond:

A stretch of unsettled weather begins early Wednesday. By the predawn hours Wednesday, light precipitation is likely across the Stateline. Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s could result in a few wet snowflakes or even a brief period of sleet. Any wintry precipitation that does manage to fall shouldn't last long, with a transition to a chilly rain by sunrise likely.

Some flakes of snow or even sleet are possible during the predawn hours Wednesday.

Rain is going to be with us for much of the morning, but gradually tapering rain chances are likely by late Wednesday afternoon. A few pockets of heavy rain are possible, but overall rainfall totals should remain on the lighter side.

You'll definitely want the umbrella before heading out the door Wednesday morning.

Thursday thunder:

A dynamic pattern unfolds Thursday, meaning a return to spring-like storms are possible. A warm front is forecast to lift through the Stateline early Thursday afternoon, putting the region in the warm sector of an approaching area of low pressure system. How far north this system pushes is going to ultimately determine the risk for severe thunderstorms.

The ingredients for severe weather look to come together best across central and southern Illinois. By late Thursday evening, heavy rain should be tapering off locally.

Current forecast models as of early Tuesday keep the warm front basically along and south of I-88. The Storm Prediction Center, which issues severe thunderstorm and tornado watches, puts northern Illinois under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. This threat looks to come in primarily during the afternoon and early evening, coinciding with the greatest instability. Damaging winds are the primary concern with any storm that decides to flex its muscle.

A chance for the first severe thunderstorms of the season are possible Thursday. The primary threat looks to be damaging wind gusts.

Late-week chill:

Following the rainy stretch of weather Wednesday and Thursday, a significant cool down is ahead for the start of the weekend. A few spotty rain or snow showers may exist Friday morning, but this precipitation quickly winds down. Falling temperatures are going to take Friday's weather headline, as highs fall back into the middle and upper 30s.