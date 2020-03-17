Stateline EMS crews prepare for potential COVID-19 cases

STATELINE (WREX) — Each day, the number of coronavirus cases grows in the state.

Because of this, local EMS crews say they have to be ready to serve and save lives.

"Having these things in place is important to the community so that we are prepared ahead of time," Said Chief Bradley Ligget with the Freeport Fire Department.

The Freeport Fire Department says it has a process in place if someone were to think they have the virus.

It starts with the a screening over the phone made by dispatchers.

"They are asking if they have a fever, or flu like symptoms or any of the symptoms that gives us a sense of awareness for a COVID-19 infections," said Ligget.

If it's determined the person may have the virus, between one and five EMS personnel will suit up in protective eye gear, gloves, mask, gown and will transport them to the hospital.

Along with this process, the department says it's working closely with other officials so that the virus doesn't spread beyond the hospitals.

"We have n95 respirators we can wear, gowns, face shields, eye protection and gloves," said David Burdick with the Belvidere Fire Department.

Belvidere Fire has the same process as the Freeport Fire Department.

The only difference is that Belvidere Fire works with a private ambulance company that helps transport patients.

While both departments say they have an annual training process for treating illnesses like coronavirus, The Belivdere Fire Department is conducting more training for it's first responders.

"Going over the proper mask, how to put on the gowns, the gloves, and face protection," said Burdick.

Both departments say if their crews follow the proper steps, there is no need to quarantine them.

But if something goes wrong and they are exposed, they will be placed in quarantine.