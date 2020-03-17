Schnucks, Target add designated shopping hours for seniors

(WREX) — Two more stores have announced designated hours for seniors to shop.



Schnucks announced only seniors 60 years old or older will be able to shop at the store from 6 a.m.-7 a.m. Seniors are considered to be most at risk for COVID-19.



Schnucks also announced that it will close customer service desks at 81 of its 112 stores and deploy those employees to the checkout lanes to assist customers.



Customer service desks at those stores will reopen when customer demand returns to normal levels.



Target also announced the first hours of operations will be encouraged for seniors only.



Target will also close all stores at 9 p.m.