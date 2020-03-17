 Skip to Content

Rockton votes ‘yes’ on sales tax, Roscoe votes ‘no’

ROCKTON & ROSCOE (WREX) — Two villages in northern Winnebago County have spoken on 1% sales tax.

Both Rockton and Roscoe voted on a 1% sales tax referendum which would be used for construction projects on area roads.

With 100% precincts reporting, Rockton voted "yes" on the 1% sales tax. The total votes were 839 "yes" (52%) to 772 "no" (48%).

The village of Roscoe did not have the same luck. With 100% precincts reporting, voters voted "no" on the referendum. 974 (53%) people voted "no" while 861 (47%) people voted "yes."

All results will become official once approved by the board of elections.

