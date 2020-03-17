Woman killed after jumping out of vehicle, Rockford Police arrest driver for DUI

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A death investigation is underway in Rockford after police say a woman jumped out of a moving vehicle.

On Friday, March 13 Rockford Police says officers were called to the 300 block of N 3rd Street for a woman lying in the roadway. Cynthia Rodriguez was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries on Monday, March 16.

Rockford Police say Rodriguez was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Marco Rodriguez, 24, Cherry Valley. She jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving between 30 and 35 miles-per-hour.

Marco Rodriquez is charged with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of open alcohol and carry conceal of a firearm.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.