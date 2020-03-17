Rockford alderman wins GOP primary race for county chairman

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Republican Joe Chiarelli has won the GOP primary race for Winnebago County Board Chairman.



With 100 precincts reporting, the 14th ward alderman in the City of Rockford won with a total of 9,072 (57%) to 6,859 (43%). Chiarelli is a past member of the Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals and currently serves on the Winnebago County Zoning Board of Appeals.



The winner of the race in November will replace current board Chairman Frank Haney.



Haney announced in April 2019 he wasn't going to run for re-election after winning the seat in 2016.



Since becoming chairman, Haney has butted heads with the board causing for constant conflict—which included Haney stripping most of his power and duties in ordinance changes at the hands of the board last year.



Chairman Haney also clashed with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office over budget concerns. The sheriff's office planned on suing the budget before the board and the sheriff's were able to come to an agreement last summer.



All results are unofficial until the Rockford Board of Elections certifies the results.