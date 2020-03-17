Rock Valley College enacts social distancing policies, suspends all non-credit classes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College is taking measures to comply with strategies advised by local and national health officials regarding COVID-19.



RVC has announced multiple changes in regards to social distancing.



All college credit classes will be on extended spring break through the week of Mar. 16.



Starting Monday, Mar. 23, the college will transition to online and alternative instructional delivery until further notice.



Also, all non-credit classes and programs have been suspended through the end of March.



Those programs include Adult Education, Community and Continuing Education, Center for Learning in Retirement, Cold Forming Training, TechWorks, and Truck Driver Training.



There will be no alternative instruction provided for these programs as of now.



All events, both college and community, scheduled at RVC locations through the month of March have been canceled.



Lastly, the National Junior College Athletic Association has cancelled all spring competition.



This means as of today, there will be no practices, regular season, postseason and national championship play.



This will impact both baseball and softball for RVC.



To stay up to date with the status of Rock Valley College, click here.

Rock Valley College RVC