Rock beats incumbent Morrow in Ogle County state’s attorney’s race

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — Republican Mike Rock has beaten his incumbent challenger Eric Morrow in the race for Ogle County State's Attorney.



Rock won with 54 percent of the vote.



Morrow became state's attorney in 2014 during a special election, and was re-elected in an unopposed contest in 2016.



Tuesday was not the first time the two men had met on the ballot. Rock was appointed state's attorney in Ogle County but then lost to Morrow in that special election in 2014.



For more election results, CLICK HERE.