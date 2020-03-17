RMTD waives fares during COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mass Transit District is doing its part to help in practicing social distancing.



RMTD will be waiving all fares on all services in an en effort to reduce surface contact with the fare boxes and increase more social distancing when boarding.



The initiative also reduces cash and fare interactions at customer service windows at RMTD Transfer Centers.



The initiative goes into effect starting Wednesday, Mar. 18 and will run through end of business April, 1.



RMTD says fare elimination will also enable passengers to access both driver and middle doors on the vehicle when boarding, thus minimizing lines and increasing space between riders and drivers.



The no fares policy applies to both RMTD Fixed Route service and RMTD Paratransit service.