RMTD takes efforts extra measures to keep riders safe amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — People who regularly ride the city bus may know the idea of social distancing can be a bit of a challenge. Rockford Mass Transit says it is taking extra measures to help assist riders in avoiding the contraction of COVID-19.

Whether a passenger rides bus number five, two, four or any other Rockford Mass Transit bus, that bus is meant to hold as many riders as possible.

"We have seating capacity for 32 on most of our vehicles, but standing capacity is whatever we can get on there," says Lisa Brown, RMTD marketing and public relations specialist.

The Winnebago County Health Department recommends people practice social distancing, meaning no one should stand closer than six feet from another, but as buses are made to carry as many passengers as possible, RMTD has had to come up with ways to compensate for lack of space.

"We actually have a sanitizing fogger that we've employed to spread disinfected throughout the vehicles at night," says Michael Stubbe, RMTD executive director. "We're also going through our transfer facilities, both downtown and the east side, and our cleaning services are cleaning those every night. "

RMTD has taken an even bigger step to help create social distance on buses, beginning on Wednesday, March 18 at 5:00 a.m. the service will be waiving all fares on all services through Wednesday, April 1.

"We will be eliminating all fares on our fixed route and paratranist service," Brown says. "We are doing this, not to encourage ridership, we are doing this to minimize tactile interaction between out customers and our fare box medium and our operators."

"By taking that away and reducing that as an interaction point, we hope to provide better circulation on-board the vehicle, encourage folks to use the front and rear doors to board and alight the vehicle and to spread out on the bus itself," Stubbe says.

"Stay Put" is also one of the guidelines given by the Winnebago County Health Department and RMTD wants to remind riders only to get on-board if the trip they are making is absolutely necessary.