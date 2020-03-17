Restaurant owners react to first day of no dining-in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — By order of Governor Pritzker, every restaurant and bar in Illinois closed their doors to customers on Tuesday.

It's a move meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We spoke to two restaurant owners in Rockford about how they are adapting their business models to still earn a living.

March 17 this year was not a typical St. Patrick's Day.

"As a small business owner, it's scary," Matt Idzikowski, who owns Vintage @ 501, Blue Line, and Omakase Sushi, said.

Few people were out walking around, open signs were dim, and the doors to many businesses were closed.

"It's not that great, but it's our duty to protect the health of our community, our employees, and our customers," Ross Terry, the owner of LimMar Restaurant, said.

It's left restaurant owners trying to adjust their business plans and practices.

"Vintage @ 501 and Omakase are both open for pick-up, for carry-out, for curbside delivery, and we are trying to get some of our serving staff on board to become delivery drivers," Idzikowski said.

Idzikowski said Vintage is operating with only 15 percent of its normal staff since customers are no longer allowed to dine inside. Just down the street is LimaMar, which is facing many of the same problems, but has a different plan.

"Everyone is laid off temporarily," Owner Ross Terry said. "That's only a couple weeks so, we're anticipating maybe bringing in a couple people every once and awhile to work a little bit. Cleaning, that type of stuff, just to give them a little extra money."

LimaMar only opened late last year, but both owners are worried this shutdown could go beyond two weeks. If that's the case, it could spell trouble for them both.

"We can't sustain 30, 60, 90 days," Idzikowski said. "That's just not financially possible."

Tuesday afternoon, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced an Economic Injury Declaration, which will give small businesses extra resources.

The plan would offer low-interest loans, unemployment insurance, Medicaid waivers, and more. The plan still needs to be approved by the federal government, but restaurateurs call it a welcome step to an unwelcome situation.

Terry would also like the state to freeze the sales tax, freeing up more money for small business owners.