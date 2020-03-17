 Skip to Content

Nominees selected for 6 county board races

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Results are starting to come in for the six county board races.

Here's a look at the 6 races:

  • Winnebago County Board Dist. 9 (R)
    • Incumbent Dave Kelley holds a slight lead 453-427over Pam Connell with 9 of 12 precincts reporting.
  • Winnebago County Board Dist. 11 (R)
    • Incumbent Dave Fiduccia appears on his way out a Kevin McCarthy (637 votes) holds 47% of the votes, John Penney (631 votes) holds 46% of the votes. Fiduccia has 7% (93 votes).
  • Winnebago County Board Dist. 12 (D)
    • Jamie Salgado, the incumbent, won 45% of the vote, defeating Isidro Barrios and Gerald Albert.
  • Winnebago County Board Dist. 13 (D)
    • Angie Goral, the incumbent, defeated Maurice Redd with a total of 55% of votes, 658-540.
  • Winnebago County Board Dist. 16 (D)
    • With 13/15 precincts reporting, Jean Crosby holds a lead over Kyle Vail, 53%-47%.
  • Winnebago County Board Dist. 17 (D)
    • Robert Young holds a 65%-35% lead over Art Bardsley with 9/13 precincts reporting.

We will continue to update the list as more precincts are being reported.

