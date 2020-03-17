Nominees selected for 6 county board races

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Results are starting to come in for the six county board races.



Here's a look at the 6 races:

Winnebago County Board Dist. 9 (R) Incumbent Dave Kelley holds a slight lead 453-427over Pam Connell with 9 of 12 precincts reporting.

Winnebago County Board Dist. 11 (R) Incumbent Dave Fiduccia appears on his way out a Kevin McCarthy (637 votes) holds 47% of the votes, John Penney (631 votes) holds 46% of the votes. Fiduccia has 7% (93 votes).

Winnebago County Board Dist. 12 (D) Jamie Salgado, the incumbent, won 45% of the vote, defeating Isidro Barrios and Gerald Albert.

Winnebago County Board Dist. 13 (D) Angie Goral, the incumbent, defeated Maurice Redd with a total of 55% of votes, 658-540.

Winnebago County Board Dist. 16 (D) With 13/15 precincts reporting, Jean Crosby holds a lead over Kyle Vail, 53%-47%.

Winnebago County Board Dist. 17 (D) Robert Young holds a 65%-35% lead over Art Bardsley with 9/13 precincts reporting.



We will continue to update the list as more precincts are being reported.