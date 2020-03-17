NIU cancels all face-to-face classes for rest of semester amid COVID-19 outbreak

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — Another college has eliminated face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester.



Northern Illinois University announced on Tuesday all classes for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester will be done virtually.



The school also says they will provide housing to the students who wish to or need to stay on campus. The school did say given the need for social distancing, students will likely have to relocate to different rooms or residence halls.



Each student living on campus will need to confirm their plans to stay or leave housing. For those able to make quick decisions, we ask that you confirm your decision by Monday, March 23.



All students will need to confirm a final decision by Thursday, March 26. To accommodate our students and their families, move out will be available, by appointment, March 20 -29.



The university has not yet made a final determination about commencement and will announce plans by Thursday. All other NIU events for this semester, including those sponsored by student organizations, are canceled.