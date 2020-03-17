Midway Village to close through April

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Amid Covid-19 concerns, Midway Village Museum will stay closed through April 30.

That means a number of events with the museum are postponed or canceled.

The "From Minds to Sinks Rummage Sale" and "Silent Film Saturday" are postponed, while the upcoming Jason's Deli Restaurant Fundraiser, WWI School Day Program Field Trip and Sensory Night for WWI are canceled.

The museum says its staff is following CDC guidelines to avoid further spread of the virus.