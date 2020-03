ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A Rockford man is arrested after police say he abused a child.

Officers say it happened in the 1300 block of N. Horsman Street in Rockford.

Detectives were called there around 3:35 p.m. on Monday and say they identified 29-year-old Shawn Leonard as a suspect.

Leonard was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a child, domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.