Indiana reports 2nd COVID-19 death

CHICAGO (NBC) — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday the state's second death from COVID-19.

The patient was a Johnson County adult over the age of 60, who had previously been hospitalized. The department did not release any additional information on the case.

The first death in the state was announced Monday.

The adult from Marion County died Monday morning at a Community Health Network hospital, Holcomb said. The person, over 60 years old, was hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient, Gov. Eric Holcomb said, and also suffered from underlying medical conditions.

“A family today is suffering the ultimate loss due to COVID-19, and this sadly underscores how severe the virus can be – especially for some high-risk Hoosiers," Holcomb said in a statement. “The state is taking unprecedented actions to slow the spread of COVID-19, and every Hoosier should follow the precautionary measures.”

No further information was released about the patient.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Indiana reached 30 Tuesday, according to the health department. The new cases involved residents in Lake, Franklin and Marion counties, officials said.

“I cannot stress this enough – if you are ill, stay home. If you need to seek medical care, call ahead so that your healthcare provider can take steps to protect others from exposure to COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We all have a role to play to protect Hoosiers from this illness, and the time to act is now.”