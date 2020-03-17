Illinois teachers to be paid through March

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois teachers will be paid through the rest of March, according to the Illinois School Board of Education.



ISBE announced the days off in March will be considered "Act of God Days."



From March 17 through March 30, all school district employees on the district’s payroll will get paid as if the schools were functioning normally, regardless of the district plans developed during this time. These school days will not be made up.



All employees will get paid as if they did all the normal work they would have done if schools were functioning normally. Normal pay includes salary, hourly and stipend pay, benefits, and employees will receive full and normal service credit in their pension systems.



From March 17 through March 30, the employer can expect school district employees to participate in work activities in some form.



The concrete details of the work, including stipend work, that will occur during this time-frame must be worked out through mutual agreement, but negotiations should focus on ensuring (1) continuity of education, (2) provision of meals, and (3) other student support measures as appropriate for each district.



Public health and safety of students and staff are paramount, and to the extent work can be done remotely, it should be.



No school district can unilaterally change the use of benefit days. We encourage local collaboration on the use of benefit days and encourage ways to support anyone who is sick or is caring for a sick family member.