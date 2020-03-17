Illinois reports 55 COVID-19 cases, brings total to 160

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois now has 160 cases of COVID-19 in 15 different counties as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Gov. JB Pritzker at a press conference at the state's capital.

The case ages range from 9 to 91. Cook County has the most cases, with 107 reported. Du Page County saw a sharp increase in cases Tuesday, with 22 reported after an outbreak at a long-term care facility. Health officials say 18 patients and 4 employees are being quarantined.

Other counties with positive tests:

Winnebago

Kane

McHenry

Lake

Will

Woodford

Peoria

Sangamon

Champaign

Cumberland

Clinton St. Claire

Winnebago County health officials reported the first positive case in the county on Sunday.

The state also reported the first death, a woman in her 60s who was not in a nursing home. Health officials say she was exposed to another person who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am deeply saddened by the news that we've dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak: the first COVID-19 related death in Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "All of Illinois stands with this patient's family and loved ones in mourning her loss and honoring her memory. May her memory be a blessing. There are going to be moments during the next few weeks and months when this burden feels like it is more than we can bear – this is one of those moments, but we will get through this together.”

The state released updated guidance for nursing homes:

• Restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life residents

• Restrict all volunteers and non-essential health care personnel (e.g., barbers)

• Cancel all group activities and communal dining

• Implement active screening of residents and health care personnel for fever and respiratory symptoms

Additional guidance for long-term care facilities is on the IDPH website.

For information on actions you, your school, workplace, and community can take, please visit Steps to Stay Safe from COVID-19. For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.