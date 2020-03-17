 Skip to Content

First COVID-19 death reported in Illinois, 55 additional cases reported

2:45 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois reports the first COVID-19 death Tuesday afternoon at a press conference in Springfield.

Gov. Pritzker says the woman in her 60s was not in a nursing home. "May her memory be a blessing," he said.

Pritzker announced 55 more cases as well, including 22 at one long-term care facility. 18 patients at the facility in Du Page County and 4 staff members tested positive. All are being quarantined.

This article will be updated.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content