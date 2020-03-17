First COVID-19 death reported in Illinois, 55 additional cases reported

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Illinois reports the first COVID-19 death Tuesday afternoon at a press conference in Springfield.

Gov. Pritzker says the woman in her 60s was not in a nursing home. "May her memory be a blessing," he said.

Pritzker announced 55 more cases as well, including 22 at one long-term care facility. 18 patients at the facility in Du Page County and 4 staff members tested positive. All are being quarantined.

This article will be updated.