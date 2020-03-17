Diocese of Rockford suspends Catholic Mass
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Diocese of Rockford will closure has suspended weekday and weekend mass starting Wednesday, March 18 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The diocese wrote in part on its Facebook page, "As we have seen in recent days, the growth in understanding of the danger of this virus along with the corresponding expansion of guidance from health professionals has impacted our lives as believers and as citizens."
You can still play over the readings for the Mass of the day, available online and make a spiritual communion here.
The diocese says weddings, funerals and baptisms will still be offered with a limited number of attendants. The diocese administration center will be closed temporarily through March 31.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Community Center and Catholic Charities offices will function with modified and restricted hours related to food distribution for the poor and urgent services only.
" Of course we need to ask how long such restrictions will be needed. Much of the current guidance is directed at reducing personal contact for the next two weeks. For that reason, the suspension of the public offering of Mass will last until at least Saturday April 4. Given the constantly updated guidance being given by health authorities, that date appears to be only advisory at this time. The Diocese of Rockford will continue to monitor developments and further directives will be issued closer to that date, especially with regard to the celebration of Holy Week."
I ask for your prayers, your patience and your understanding in these difficult days. Jesus told His followers, “I am with you always, until the end of the age.” (Mt. 28:20). We trust in His guidance now as we respond to the threats from the coronavirus."
Sincerely yours in Christ,
Most Reverend David J. Malloy Bishop of RockfordDiocese of Rockford