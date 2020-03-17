Diocese of Rockford suspends Catholic Mass

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Diocese of Rockford will closure has suspended weekday and weekend mass starting Wednesday, March 18 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The diocese wrote in part on its Facebook page, "As we have seen in recent days, the growth in understanding of the danger of this virus along with the corresponding expansion of guidance from health professionals has impacted our lives as believers and as citizens."

You can still play over the readings for the Mass of the day, available online and make a spiritual communion here.

The diocese says weddings, funerals and baptisms will still be offered with a limited number of attendants. The diocese administration center will be closed temporarily through March 31.

St. Elizabeth Catholic Community Center and Catholic Charities offices will function with modified and restricted hours related to food distribution for the poor and urgent services only.