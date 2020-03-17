David Gill wins Winnebago County State’s Attorney GOP primary

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — David Gill has won the Republican primary for Winnebago County State's Attorney in a very tight race, with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

It's important to note, the results are not official until they're certified by the Winnebago County's election office.

Gill won by just 32 votes on Tuesday's primary election.



He will face Democrat Paul Carpenter during the General Election in November.



The position is held by Democratic State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, who was appointed to the position when Judge Joe Bruscato was elected to the 17th Circuit Court.



For the full list of election results from Tuesday's primary, CLICK HERE.