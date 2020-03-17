Crystal Lake Police: Body found in water, three people in custody

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WREX) — The Crystal Lake Police Department has launched a death investigation after a body was found in water.



Police say they were called to the area of the 6100 block of Northwest Highway around 3 p.m. Tuesday.



When officers arrived, they found three individuals at the scene, one of which was covered in blood, according to police.



Officers say they found a 51-year-old man floating in the water of a secluded wooded inlet on the west side of Three Oaks Recreation Area.



All three individuals who were found at the scene have been taken into custody, but no charges have been filed at this time. Police say it appears the victim and the people in custody were acquaintances.



The victim's identity has not been released at this time.



Police are still investigating the incident.