Bond referendum to help wipe Cherry Valley Fire Protection District’s debt passes

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — The Cherry Valley Fire Protection District will eventually have its debt of millions of dollars wiped clean after a bond referendum passes.

Voters approved the referendum on Tuesday. 2,879 people (71 percent) voting, "yes," while 1,168 people (29 percent) voted, "no." The district says the referendum would wipe the group's debt of more than $2 million clean.

"We have a fire station on Blackhawk Road that's our training facility, we owe roughly $1.1 million," says Chief Joe Corl of the Cherry Valley Fire Protection District. "We've purchased some equipment, a fire truck, a ladder truck and an administrative building."

The referendum would raise property taxes about $22 for a home valued at $100,000 for about 10 years. Cherry Valley Fire says it wants to avoid racking up debt in the future by being more transparent with the community.