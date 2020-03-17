 Skip to Content

Belvidere names Morrow new head football coach

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere High School Athletic Director Josh Sternquist confirmed the hiring of Jim Morrow as the school's new head football coach. Darin Wecker stepped down after this past season with the Bucs.

Morrow coached Harlem for 15 years, from 2004-'18. He led the Huskies to 11 straight playoff appearances, missing the postseason just twice in that time span.

Belvidere will not have an immediate introductory event for Morrow due to COVID-19 concerns, but the Bucs hope to hold an event like that when it's safe to gather again.

